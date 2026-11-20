Guwahati: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU), South West Khasi Hills District and Mawkyrwat Circle, visited deficit school teachers staging an indefinite sit-in protest at Balang Presbyterian Mawkyrwat playground in Meghalaya on 20th November.

The Khasi Students' Union delegation visited the protesting teachers on 20th November to express solidarity with their demands.

The delegation was led by Evansroy Nongrem, Education Secretary of KSU's South West Khasi Hills District, and Plosbor Kharjahrin, President of the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle.

The visit came as members of the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers' Association (KJDSTA) continued their indefinite sit-in protest at the Balang Presbyterian Mawkyrwat playground. The teachers' association is leading the protest to press the government to address its demands.

Speaking to media persons, KSU Education Secretary Evansroy Nongrem said the delegation had visited the protest site to support deficit teachers who were demanding their rights.

Nongrem also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong over his reported description of the teachers as "termites".

Calling the reported statement "childish" in nature, the KSU leader urged Tynsong to reflect on his remarks.

The union's criticism formed part of its public support for the teachers, who have been continuing their indefinite protest.

The KSU delegation included representatives from its South West Khasi Hills District and Mawkyrwat Circle units.

Evansroy Nongrem attended in his capacity as Education Secretary of the district unit, while Plosbor Kharjahrin represented the Mawkyrwat Circle as its president. Their visit was aimed at expressing support for the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers' Association and its ongoing agitation.

According to the reporter's information, KJDSTA members are continuing an indefinite sit-in strike at Balang Presbyterian Mawkyrwat playground.

The association is seeking government action on its demands, while the KSU has publicly expressed solidarity with the protesting teachers.

The 20th November, visit also brought attention to the reported remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, which KSU Education Secretary Evansroy Nongrem criticised during his interaction with media persons.