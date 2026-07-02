Mizoram Claims Third Spot in National HPV Immunisation Drive

Aizawl: Mizoram has secured third place nationally in the rollout of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme, with health authorities now targeting the top spot.

Speaking at the launch of the National Immunisation Day Pulse Polio campaign in Aizawl, Health Minister Lalrinpuii praised the state's progress since the prime minister initiated the drive on 28 February.

She emphasised that Mizoram's compact population of approximately 1.6 million allows for highly efficient healthcare delivery

Illustrating this success, the southern district of Lunglei surpassed its initial target, achieving an impressive 107 per cent coverage by vaccinating 1,326 adolescent girls during a 90-day campaign.

In addition to celebrating the HPV milestone, the minister underscored the necessity of remaining vigilant against polio. Despite India maintaining its polio-free status since 2014, Additional Secretary Lalnunmawii Ralte warned of potential cross-border transmission from neighbouring nations where cases are still detected.

To safeguard the region, the state has launched a comprehensive Pulse Polio drive across all 11 districts. Aiming to immunise over 100,000 children under the age of five, the government has set up 1,430 specialised vaccination booths to ensure exhaustive coverage.