Kuki Inpi Accuses Manipur Police of Ethnic Bias, Sets 72-Hour Deadline

Guwahati: The Kuki Inpi Manipur has accused the Manipur Police of selective reporting and ethnic bias in statements concerning two shooting incidents reported on 12th November . In a statement issued on 13th November , the organisation demanded an internal inquiry, a public clarification and corrective action within 72 hours, questioning the force's handling of incidents involving Kuki and Tangkhul Naga civilians.

On 13th November, Kuki Inpi Manipur questioned the language used by the Manipur Police in two statements issued concerning separate shooting incidents on 12th November .

The organisation alleged that the police downplayed the killing of Kimmeneing Chongloi, a 40-year-old Kuki woman who was reportedly harvesting paddy when she was shot dead. As per Kuki Inpi, the police described her death merely as a "firing incident" without identifying or characterising those responsible.

However, the organisation alleged that a separate police statement issued minutes later, concerning a Tangkhul Naga civilian who sustained a bullet injury, explicitly described the alleged attackers as "suspected Kuki armed miscreants".

Kuki Inpi asked whether Chongloi had been exchanging gunfire with her attackers or had fired bullets using her sickle. The Kuki organisation also questioned the evidence behind the police's identification of the suspected attackers in the second incident.

It sought clarification on whether those allegedly involved had been identified or arrested and whether the bullets had been fired from the "Lungter Hills".

"This is not the first time Manipur Police has done this," the organisation stated, alleging that the force had repeatedly engaged in selective reporting and ethnic profiling since May 3, 2023.

Kuki Inpi further argued that the police, as a constitutional institution, should not selectively assign ethnic identities to alleged perpetrators while describing killings of Kuki civilians as anonymous firing incidents.

The organisation has sought an immediate internal inquiry to identify the police personnel responsible for drafting, approving and circulating the two statements.

The organisation also raised concerns about the police's impartiality and its obligations under Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law. Kuki Inpi Manipur has given the Manipur Police 72 hours to issue a clarification and initiate corrective measures.

The organisation warned that failure to comply with its demands could lead to legal and constitutional remedies. It also indicated the possibility of suspending cooperation with the police in Kuki areas.

The organisation has called for consistent and evidence-based communication from the police, particularly when reporting incidents involving civilians from different communities.