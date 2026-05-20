Kuki Inpi Manipur Announces 48-Hour Shutdown Extension Over Unresolved Issues

The Kuki Inpi Manipur on May 19 resolved to extend the ongoing total shutdown across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of Manipur for another 48 hours, citing continued inaction by the government and the absence of any meaningful development on the ground.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting held between Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and all district civil society organisations. According to the organisations, the extended shutdown will come into effect from midnight on May 19, immediately after the current phase concludes.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the organisations said the extension of the Shutdown reflects the collective sentiment of the Kuki-Zo community and serves as a democratic expression of protest against what they described as the continued neglect of issues affecting the community.

The organisations expressed concern about the prevailing situation, stating that frustration has been mounting among the people due to the authorities' lack of an effective response to matters relating to security, justice and the protection of innocent civilians.

KIM and the participating civil society organisations further appealed to the public to extend full cooperation during the shutdown period and urged residents to maintain peace, unity, discipline and solidarity throughout the protest.

The statement also called upon the public to remain calm and refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions or disturb communal harmony in the region.

Reiterating its stand, Kuki Inpi Manipur said it remains committed to pursuing justice and the protection of the people through peaceful and democratic means while continuing to place the concerns and aspirations of the Kuki-Zo community before the authorities.