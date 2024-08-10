Manipur: Kuki Inpi Manipur Denounces Manipur CM's Claims of Peace Talks

IMPHAL: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) disputes Chief Minister N Biren Singh's assertions about peace talks. They accuse state government of ethnic cleansing. KIM calls for Union Territory for Kuki-Zo community.

In a firm rebuttal today Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has forcefully rejected claims made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. These claims concern ongoing peace talks with Kuki-Zo representatives. The KIM criticized these assertions. They are misleading and contrary to sentiments of Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement issued to media, KIM emphasized its unwavering stance against engaging in negotiations with Manipur state government. The organization accused government of orchestrating an ethnic cleansing campaign against Kuki-Zo people. This follows their previous refusal to engage in discussions with Shri Dinganglung Gangmei, Chairman of Hill Area Committee on May 8 2024. KIM cited government's alleged role in persecution of their community as primary reason for their refusal.

The KIM articulated that any discussion of peace and reconciliation would be futile without addressing systemic injustices faced by Kuki-Zo community. The group asserted that justice could only be achieved through establishment of "Union Territory with Legislative Powers" specifically for Kuki-Zo people. They contend that this measure is essential. It ensures their community's rights. It also addresses their grievances comprehensively. Furthermore KIM dismissed claims suggesting that individuals or entities other than themselves could represent Kuki-Zo people in negotiations with state government. They labeled such claims as baseless and misleading.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur called on media outlets and other stakeholders to halt the spread of misinformation. They urged respect for Kuki-Zo people's stance and demands. They urged all parties to consider their position seriously. Engage with community on the basis of justice and fair representation

The dispute between Kuki Inpi Manipur and Manipur state government highlights ongoing tensions and challenges. It addresses needs and rights of Kuki-Zo community. This community operates within broader political landscape of Manipur.