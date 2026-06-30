Kuki-Zo Protesters March Towards Buffer Zone, Demand Restoration of Essential Supplies on NH-2

Guwahati: Today, Members of the Kuki-Zo community, under the banner of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), staged a protest in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, demanding the restoration of the movement of essential commodities along National Highway-2 (NH-2).

The protesters gathered at Taloulong before marching towards the buffer zone at Gamgiphai. However, security forces deployed in the area stopped them from proceeding towards Kanglatongbi, where CoTU has alleged that the movement of essential goods has remained disrupted.

A brief standoff followed, after which security personnel used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd and prevent the protesters from crossing the buffer zone.

Several protesters later staged a sit-in on NH-2, demanding the removal of the alleged restrictions on the transportation of food, medicines and other essential supplies. The protest briefly disrupted traffic along the highway.

CoTU spokesperson Ng. Lun Kipgen said the organisation was seeking the immediate restoration of the free movement of essential commodities. He alleged that repeated representations submitted to the district administration, police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) had failed to produce any concrete action.

Kipgen also urged security agencies to maintain neutrality while carrying out their duties and expressed hope that the movement of essential goods along NH-2 would resume without further delay.

The protesters claimed that prolonged restrictions on the highway have resulted in shortages and rising prices of essential commodities in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas. They maintained that the march was intended to draw attention to these issues and press for the reopening of the supply route.

There was no immediate response from the Manipur Government or police regarding the allegations.