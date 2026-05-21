Goalpara district administration acts to control prices of essential commodities

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration has stepped up measures to prevent any abnormal rise in the prices of essential commodities amid the recent global geopolitical situation and concerns over fuel shortages.

A meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Prodip Timung with officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

During the meeting, the district commissioner directed the district Supply Department to closely monitor the gap between wholesale and retail prices so that it does not become unreasonable. He also instructed the deputy director of the Supply Department to ensure that wholesale traders do not fix prices arbitrarily. The district administration officials also stated that the list of essential non-PDS commodities monitored by the department has now been expanded from 22 items to 40, with 18 new commodities added recently.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) Goalpara district committee staged a sit-in-protest on Wednesday against the sudden fuel price hike, leading to the high rise in prices of essential commodities.

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