Mother of two dies by suicide; villagers demand arrest of accused in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A mother of two minors and a resident of Pachigaon here allegedly died by suicide on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rumi Saikia (35 years). According to available information, one Paban Nath, the Gram Pradhan (Village Headman) of Dekachuk village, along with one Papu Das, a resident of Panpur village, were pressuring Rumi Saikia in connection with a family dispute of the deceased.

The family members alleged that the village headman had called Rumi to his Dekachuk residence and tortured her mentally. Rumi Saikia couldn’t bear the mental torture and took her own life, alleged the villagers. The body of the deceased was spotted on Monday morning.

People from the Pachigaon village gathered at the Jamuguri police station, demanding justice for Rumi and the immediate arrest of Paban Nath and Panpur Das. The village headman has been absconding since the incident.

Also Read: Elderly woman found dead; suicide suspected in Guwahati