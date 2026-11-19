Guwahati: The Lakhimpur district administration launched an eviction drive around 6 am on 19th November, clearing makeshift shelters occupied by approximately 25–30 families along the dried-up Bogeenadi riverbed and adjoining banks in Assam.

The 19th November eviction followed an earlier operation on November 13, when authorities cleared government land at Bogeenadi PGR Nos. 1 and 2.

According to District Commissioner Pronab Jit Kakoty, around 25–30 families had temporarily settled along the riverbank following that eviction.

The families subsequently put up makeshift shelters on the dried-up riverbed and adjoining banks. The district administration then directed them to vacate the area within 24 hours.

The latest operation removed temporary structures, tents and tarpaulin shelters from the riverbank.

District Commissioner Pronab Jit Kakoty was present during the operation and confirmed the number of families temporarily staying along the riverbank.

Explaining the administration's position, Kakoty said: "There are around 25 to 30 families who have been temporarily staying along this riverbank following the eviction at Bogeenadi PGR. They have been asked to vacate the area, but they are allowed to take away whatever belongings they have."

The administration permitted the affected families to collect and remove their personal belongings while the temporary shelters were cleared.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gunendra Deka oversaw the police deployment during the eviction operation.

The eviction left affected families facing uncertainty over where to go next, with one resident questioning the administration's action and the lack of employment opportunities following their displacement.

The affected person said: "We were asked by the police yesterday to leave within 24 hours. We have not been able to find any work following our eviction. Where are we supposed to go?"

The statement reflects the concerns raised by at least one affected resident following the removal of the temporary shelters.

The 24-hour deadline had reportedly been communicated by police on 18th November , a day before the eviction operation.

The operation came six days after the November 13 eviction from Bogeenadi PGR Nos. 1 and 2.

Around 25–30 families were affected by the latest clearance, according to the district commissioner.