Guwahati: A passenger-carrying Magic van allegedly fled a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) checking operation near Rangalu Shiva Temple in Assam on 19th November, triggering a four-to-five-kilometre chase through village roads.

According to the reporter's account, the incident began when an MVI team was conducting a vehicle-checking operation near Rangalu Shiva Temple.

A Magic van bearing registration number AS 01 SC 9679 allegedly attempted to evade the inspection, prompting officials to pursue it. The vehicle was reportedly carrying 15 passengers when the chase began at around 3 pm.

The pursuit continued along village roads, covering approximately four to five kilometres before the van was intercepted at Gorehagi village.

The reported route was from Kampur towards Nagaon. The MVI team's official vehicle involved in the pursuit bore registration number AS 12 AK 5141.

Local residents questioned the decision to pursue a passenger-laden vehicle at high speed, particularly because pedestrians, schoolchildren and other road users could have been exposed to danger.

Their concerns centred on the potential consequences of a high-speed chase involving a vehicle carrying 15 passengers.

While the driver allegedly attempted to evade the checking operation, residents also raised questions about the safety of conducting such pursuits through populated areas.

The Rangalu incident comes against the backdrop of the recent Kaziranga road accident, which claimed 26 lives. The questions raised by residents involve both the alleged attempt to evade vehicle inspection and the potential risks associated with pursuing a passenger vehicle through populated roads.