Ledo Police Arrest Thieves and Recovers Stolen Property Within 6 Hours

Guwahati: The Ledo Police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting an alleged thief and recovering stolen property within six hours of a theft reported at the Ledo Mini Primary Health Centre under Margherita Co-District.

the incident took place in broad daylight on the hospital premises, where a water-lifting motor was stolen.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Ledo Police Outpost Roshan Thapa immediately rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, the police traced and arrested the accused, identified as Bijoy Das.

During interrogation, Das allegedly confessed to the theft and revealed that he had sold the stolen water-lifting motor to Kadir Khan, a scrap dealer based in Borgolai. Based on the information, police conducted a search at the scrap yard and successfully recovered the stolen motor.

However, the scrap dealer, Kadir Khan, is currently absconding. Police said repeated attempts have been made to locate and question him, but he remains untraceable.

The prompt action by Ledo Police has been widely appreciated by hospital team, who welcomed the swift arrest of the accused and the recovery of the stolen property within hours of the incident.