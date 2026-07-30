Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Flood-Hit Sivasagar and Charaideo to Review Relief Measures

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo to assess the prevailing situation and review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken for affected residents.

The Governor arrived by helicopter at the Boarding Playground in Sivasagar, where he was received by district officials and senior members of the state administration.

Acharya interacted with people of that area, affected by the floods to gain a first-hand understanding of the challenges they are facing. He listened to their concerns and reviewed the impact of the flooding on local communities.

The Governor was accompanied by Sivasagar Guardian Minister Bimal Bora and Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta throughout the visit.

As part of his assessment, Acharya also visited a flood relief camp housing people displaced by the floods. He interacted with the camp inmates and reviewed the arrangements made for their accommodation, food and other essential services.

The visit forms part of the state government's ongoing efforts to closely monitor the flood situation and ensure that relief and rehabilitation measures are being implemented effectively in the affected districts. The Governor also reviewed the administration's response and emphasised the importance of providing timely assistance to those impacted by the floods.