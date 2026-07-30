Fresh Flood Deaths Push Assam Toll to 78 as Relief Efforts Continue

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained serious as the death toll increased to 78 after three more flood-related deaths were reported from Sivasagar and Golaghat districts, according to the latest official flood bulletin.

The report said 3,00,031 people are still affected by the floods across seven districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Kamrup Metropolitan.

Floodwaters have affected 551 villages under 21 revenue circles, while crops covering 21,523.08 hectares have been damaged.

Of the three latest deaths, two were reported from Sivasagar and one from Golaghat, taking the state's total flood death toll to 78.

Meanwhile, urban flooding continued to affect parts of Kamrup Metropolitan district on Wednesday, with several areas remaining waterlogged.

The affected localities included Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, the Excelcare Hospital area, Boragaon, Padumbari, Rukminigaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Satgaon, Beharbari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Jorabat and Kamarkuchi near Zubeen Khetra.

Although water levels have started receding in some parts of the state, authorities said the flood situation remains challenging, with many affected areas continuing to face damaged roads, crop losses and disruptions to normal life.