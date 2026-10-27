Landlord Alleges Ghanakanta Gogoi Has Not Paid Rent for Four Months

Guwahati: The landlady of the rented accommodation in Guwahati’s Saukuchi area where Ghanakanta Gogoi lived with his wife and daughter has alleged that the accused had not paid rent for four months and would threaten him whenever he demanded the outstanding amount.Gogoi is accused of killing five people at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on 26th October .

As per owner’s statement , Gogoi would promise to clear the outstanding rent the next month and said that the family would eventually vacate the house. The landlord claimed that Gogoi sometimes behaved aggressively when asked to pay, although no other unusual activity had been noticed at the property.

The owner also said Gogoi would usually remain at home during the day and go out in the afternoon. On the day of the shooting, Gogoi reportedly left in the afternoon, and a vehicle returned to the rented accommodation at around 9.30 pm. However, she could not identify the person driving it.

As per statement , Gogoi’s wife left the house at around 11 pm. She reportedly travelled towards Tezpur in a commercial vehicle with their daughter. Their whereabouts remain unclear.

The landlady described Gogoi’s wife as soft-spoken but said rent-related disputes had repeatedly arisen with Gogoi. Police are investigating the shooting and examining the accused’s movements before and after the incident.