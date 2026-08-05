Landslide Blocks Kohima–Dimapur Highway After Heavy Rain

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall over the past few days has triggered a major landslide on National Highway 29, completely blocking the Kohima–Dimapur highway near the Old KMC Dumping Site and leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

Large quantities of mud and debris have covered the roadway, bringing traffic to a standstill in both directions. Several cars, trucks and other vehicles remain trapped, causing significant disruption along one of Nagaland's busiest transport corridors.

The situation has become increasingly difficult, as no road-clearing machinery or emergency response teams had reached the site . In the absence of immediate assistance, some stranded commuters were seen attempting to clear the debris by hand in the hope of creating a passage for vehicles.

Continuous rainfall has further worsened road conditions, increasing the risk of additional landslides and making travel hazardous. Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the route until it is declared safe.

Frustrated passengers have urged the police to deploy workers and heavy equipment without delay to clear the debris and restore normal traffic. Efforts to reopen the vital highway are expected to begin once weather conditions permit.