Landslide Claim Four Lives in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, a woman was killed in a landslide in Guwahati , taking the death toll from two separate landslide incidents in the city to four. The woman, identified as P Sumitra, died after huge rocks reportedly fell on her house in the Taltola area of Satgaon. Landslide occurred amidst of heavy rainfall that lashed Guwahati and its adjoining areas from the early hours 1st September.

Earlier in the day, three members of a family were killed after a massive mound of rocks from an adjoining hillock collapsed onto their house at Nizarapar in Mathgharia. The deceased were identified as Nagen Rajbongshi, his wife Sunu and their 12-year-old daughter, Mina.

The couple’s 17-year-old son, however, had a narrow escape and was reportedly rescued alive from the rubble.

Rescue and relief operations were undertaken at the affected locations, while further details regarding the incidents were awaited. The persistent rainfall has caused significant disruption to normal life and raised fresh concerns over Guwahati’s drainage and landslide-prone areas.