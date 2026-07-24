Landslide Disrupts Railway Services on NFR’s Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section

Guwahati: The landslide caused by heavy rainfall has hampered train services along a stretch of hill railway tracks at Dima Hasao district's New Harangajao Railway Station on the Lumding-Badarpur line of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Assam.

As per railway officials stated that the landslide had taken place on the night of 23rd July at kilometre 118/1–3, in the New Harangajao station yard. Almost 200 metres of line on both Lines 1 and 2 was heavily damaged, with both tracks curving as a result and not being suitable for trains to run on.

Due to safety concerns, trains are not running on Lines 1 and 2 at this time. Trains continue to run on line 3 but they are permitted to run at only 10 kmph to ensure the safety of passengers causing delays to both passenger and freight services.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has launched restoration work on a war footing to repair the damaged tracks and restore normal services at the earliest. Senior railway officials are closely monitoring the situation and supervising the repair work.

Railway department stated, all efforts are being taken to restore the line safely and resume regular train services as soon as conditions permit.