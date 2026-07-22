Two Dead Bodies Found Near Badarpur Railway Gate

Guwahati: Today morning, two bodies were found near a railway gate in Badarpur town Sribhumi district, immediately alerting the police team to investigate the crime scene

As per initial reports states, that the bodies were lying next to the busy Station Road near the Badarpur railway gate. The two men were lying motionless and the shopkeepers noticed it and immediately informed Badarpur Police.

The Police team quickly responded and picked up both bodies. One of the deceased has been identified as Niranjan Das, who lived in Hazipur village in Badarpur. The second person is yet to be identified.

The dead bodies have been sent to Sribhumi Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination in order to find exact cause of the deaths.

Police have launched an investigation to confirm the circumstances leading to the deaths and are working to identify the unidentified victim. More details will be supplied as the investigation continues.