Large Consignment of Teak Wood Seized from Truck in Srirampur

Guwahati: A large quantity of teak wood was seized by police during an operation at the Srirampur check gate in Gossaigaon. As per reports, Simultapu Police intercepted and searched a truck bearing registration number NL 04 AA 1290 at the Srirampur check gate, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of teak wood.

The valuable timber was allegedly concealed beneath firewood in an attempt to transport it without detection. The driver reportedly stated that the seized wood weighed approximately 36 tonnes.

The consignment was allegedly being transported from Nagaland to Nagpur, as per information available in connection with the seizure.

Police have arrested two people , identified as Noushat Khan and Kalkhi Khan, residents of Mirzapur in Bihar, in connection with the alleged illegal transportation of the timber. The police are continuing their interrogation of the accused and investigating the alleged timber smuggling network.

Further details are awaited.