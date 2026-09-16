Ranoj Pegu Distributes Scholarships to 1.66 Lakh ST Students

Guwahati: Today, Minister Ranoj Pegu attended an event organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain) at the auditorium of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where National Post-Matric Scholarships were distributed among ST students across the state.

Under the initiative, scholarships worth a total of Rs 194.55 crore have been provided to 1,66,124 ST students in Assam. At the programme, Pegu said the scholarship support was aimed at helping ST students pursue higher education while providing them with greater confidence and encouragement to continue their academic journey.

Ranoj Pegu expressed hope that the financial assistance would help students overcome financial barriers to higher education and enable them to pursue their educational goals.

He further showed the importance of supporting students from marginalised communities in accessing higher education and continuing their studies. The programme was organised as part of the state government’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The scholarship distribution is intended to provide financial assistance to eligible ST students and support their continuation in higher education across Assam.