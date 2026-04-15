Law will take its course in Pawan Khera case, says Assam CM

Bhubaneswar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that “the law will take its course” in the case involving Congress leader Pawan Khera, after the Supreme Court of India stayed the transit anticipatory bail granted to him.
Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Sarma said the Assam government had approached the apex court against the Telangana High Court’s order, and the matter would now proceed as per legal provisions.
“For me, the Telangana Court cannot give transit bail to Pawan Khera because he is not a resident of Telangana. The Assam government moved the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court has stayed the bail. The law will take its course,” he added.
The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he questioned his position on the issue and raising concerns over the nature of the allegations made.
“If I make 10 allegations against Rahul Gandhi, will he say the same thing? I will bring my passport and my wife’s passport before the public—can Rahul Gandhi do the same?” Sarma said.
“Before saying anything, Rahul Gandhi must understand that he is not God. Neither I nor my family has any golden visa,” he further asserted.
The remarks come amid an ongoing political row over allegations related to passport and property disclosures involving the Chief Minister’s family, which have been denied by him.