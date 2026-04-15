Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order granting anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in Assam case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday stayed a Telangana High Court order that had granted transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case linked to an FIR registered by the Assam Police.
A bench of Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Atul S. Chandurkar passed the interim order while issuing notice on a plea filed by the Assam government challenging the High Court’s decision.
“Issue notice. Meanwhile, the impugned order should be stayed,” the bench said, directing Khera to respond within three weeks.
The top court, however, clarified that its order would not prevent Khera from seeking anticipatory bail before a competent court in Assam. It also observed that if such an application is filed, it should be considered independently and not be influenced by the present order.
The development follows the Assam Police moving the apex court against the Telangana High Court’s decision to grant Khera transit anticipatory bail for a week starting April 10.
The case stems from allegations made by Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, regarding possession of multiple passports and ownership of undisclosed properties abroad.
Khera had alleged that Sharma held passports from India, the UAE and Egypt, and owned luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company registered in Wyoming in the United States.
The Sarma family has denied the claims.