Lawlessness at Nimatighat Raises Alarm Over Ferry Fare Extortion

Jorhat: Nimatighat has once again come under scrutiny following serious allegations of extortion from ferry passengers, highlighting growing concerns over lawlessness and lack of regulation at one of the state’s key river transit points. The growing awareness of the lack of controls in one of the main riverways in the state has once again brought these illegal activities to the fore.

According to the reports, the ferry commuters from Nimatighat to Ophola ghat were charged Rs 800 as fare. The sportspersons who were affected by this incident were those who had come from the state of Meghalaya to attend the Majuli MP Khel Mahotsav. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, especially considering that the crowd had no other option but to cooperate.