Lead detected in fish sold in Guwahati markets, tests flag health concern

Guwahati: Fresh testing conducted by the Pahle India Foundation has found traces of lead in several commonly consumed fish species sold in markets across Guwahati, raising concerns over food safety and environmental pollution, according to a report by a leading environmental Magazine Down To Earth.
The study, which is yet to be formally published, revealed that all samples of Bhangon (Labeo bata) tested contained lead above permissible limits.
It is worth mentioning that Bhangon is among the most widely consumed and affordable fish in Assam, making the findings particularly significant for daily dietary exposure.
Lead was also detected in other fish commonly sold in the city, including Naro, a freshwater catfish, and Bariola (Opsarius bendelisis), indicating that contamination may be widespread.
Down To Earth reported that all samples found with unsafe levels of lead also contained arsenic, pointing to broader environmental contamination.
According to the Pahle India Foundation, the presence of heavy metals in fish reflects deteriorating conditions in rivers and wetlands around Guwahati.
As per the report of Down to Earth, lead exposure poses serious long-term risks, particularly to children, pregnant women and infants. The report also claimed that prolonged exposure in adults has been linked to kidney damage, high blood pressure and neurological problems.
The findings have also drawn attention to gaps in food safety monitoring. While India has a residue control system for seafood meant for export, there is no comprehensive framework to routinely test freshwater fish sold in domestic markets.
Countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam run regular monitoring programmes for fish contamination.
The report has underlined the need for urgent regulatory intervention to protect public health and address pollution in Assam’s aquatic ecosystems.