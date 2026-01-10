Lighthouses Being Developed as Tourism, Cultural Hubs to Boost Coastal Economy: Sonowal

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Centre is working to transform lighthouses into hubs of tourism, culture and local enterprise, with a strong focus on involving coastal communities in their development and upkeep.
Addressing the Indian Lighthouse Festival here, Sonowal said the initiative aims to give new life to these maritime landmarks while strengthening livelihoods along the coast.
He said local communities are being encouraged to play an active role in preserving and promoting lighthouses as symbols of India’s maritime heritage.
"Developing lighthouses as tourism and festive destinations would create employment opportunities, boost local businesses and contribute to sustainable economic growth in coastal areas," he said.
He added that such efforts align with the government’s broader vision of linking heritage conservation with economic development.
Referring to the cultural programmes at the festival, Sonowal said the Indian Lighthouse Festival brings together tradition and celebration, with performances reflecting India’s diverse cultural fabric.
He also noted that classical and folk presentations have helped turn lighthouse locations into vibrant cultural spaces along the Bay of Bengal.
The third edition of the Indian Lighthouse Festival was inaugurated at MGM Park by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the event as chief guest along with Sonowal.
The two-day festival features cultural performances, traditional cuisine, art and craft stalls, interactive activity zones and displays highlighting coastal traditions.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Naidu said the festival would give a significant push to lighthouse tourism and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders in the tourism sector.
He said initiatives such as cultural carnivals, local art markets and illuminated lighthouses add value to tourism while supporting coastal economies.
The opening night saw the Visakhapatnam coastline come alive with a Kuchipudi performance by Natya Sannidhaalaya, led by Guru Sannidha Rajasagi. The performance included a tribute marking 150 years of Vande Mataram and drew an enthusiastic response, with over 3,500 visitors attending the festival on its opening day.