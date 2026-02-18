Assam Rifles Seize Heroin Worth Rs 40 Lakh in Cachar; Fresh Blow to Drug Network

"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), achieved a significant success in Khowai district, Tripura. During the operation, security forces recovered approximately 4,50,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of ₹45 Crore. The contraband was seized from a truck. One individual, resident of Assam was also apprehended in connection with the seizure," the security force added.