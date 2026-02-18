Assam Rifles Seize Heroin Worth Rs 40 Lakh in Cachar; Fresh Blow to Drug Network

Silchar: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized heroin valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh in Assam’s Cachar district.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Rifles said that the operation was carried out on February 16 following specific intelligence inputs. Security personnel intercepted a suspect on the Silchar Bypass near Maharpur and recovered the contraband during the search.
The individual was taken into custody at the spot.
The apprehended person, along with the seized narcotics, has been handed over to Cachar Police for further legal proceedings and investigation.
The latest seizure comes amid intensified efforts by security agencies in the Northeast to dismantle drug supply chains.
In a recent operation in Tripura’s Khowai district, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), recovered around 4.5 lakh Yaba tablets valued at Rs 45 crore from a truck and arrested one person from Assam in connection with the case.
Sustained intelligence-based operations are being carried out across the region to curb cross-border smuggling and narcotics trafficking.