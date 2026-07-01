Left Parties Decline Vijay’s Invitation for Post-Poll Allies’ Meeting

Chennai: The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have decided not to attend a consultative meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, signalling a cautious approach towards their relationship with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The meeting, scheduled for July 1, was organised by the TVK government to engage with parties that have extended support to the administration following the Assembly elections. However, leaders of the Left parties maintained that their backing was intended solely to facilitate government formation and should not be interpreted as participation in a formal alliance.

The development comes amid shifting political equations in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections. Several parties that were previously aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have altered their political positions in recent weeks. The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), led by Vaiko, recently exited the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, adding to the fluidity of the state’s political landscape.

Despite the absence of the Left parties, the Vijay government is expected to continue consultations with other supporting parties as it seeks to strengthen political coordination and maintain stability. The decision by CPI and CPI(M) underscores their intent to retain an independent political identity while extending issue-based support to the government.