Lawyer's Motorcycle Stolen from Silchar Court

Guwahati: The theft of a lawyer's motorcycle from the Silchar court premises has raised serious concerns over security arrangements at the judicial complex, with members of the legal fraternity questioning the effectiveness of the existing surveillance system.

As per reports, unknown culprits stole the motorcycle after it had been parked inside the court campus. The incident was reported to the police, who have since launched an investigation.

Lawyers alleged that the CCTV cameras installed across the court premises have remained non-functional for nearly a year. They claimed that despite repeatedly bringing the issue to the attention of the police, no steps have been taken to repair or replace the surveillance system.

People of the Bar said that had the CCTV cameras been operational, identifying those responsible for the theft would have been significantly easier. They added that the absence of a functional CCTV has hampered the ongoing investigation.

The legal fraternity has demanded that security at the court complex be strengthened, the defunct CCTV cameras be repaired without delay, and those responsible for the theft be arrested at the earliest.