Legendary Indian Sculptor Ram Sutar, Creator of Statue of Unity, Passes Away at 100

New Delhi: Renowned Indian sculptor Ram Sutar, celebrated for his iconic creations including the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, passed away at his residence in Noida on Wednesday night. He was 100 years old.
The sculptor’s son, Anil Sutar, confirmed the news, saying, “It is with profound grief that we inform you of the passing of my father, Shri Ram Vanji Sutar, on the night of 17th December at our residence. He had been battling age-related health issues.”
Known for his mastery over bronze and stone, he created some of the nation’s most memorable statues and memorials, earning both national and international acclaim. His sculptures have not only shaped India’s artistic landscape but also inspired generations of artists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose brilliance gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. His creations are enduring symbols of India’s history, culture, and collective spirit. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers, and all touched by his extraordinary life and work. Om Shanti.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute, highlighting Sutar’s contribution to the state. “We were privileged to have him sculpt Lachit Barphukan’s grand statue and the soon-to-be unveiled statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi in Guwahati. His involvement in bringing Assam’s heroes to life reflects his exceptional skill and dedication. In his passing, the nation has lost an artist par excellence. May his family find strength in this difficult time. Om Shanti,” Sarma wrote on X.
Born on February 19, 1925, in Gondur village, Dhule district, Maharashtra, Ram Sutar graduated with a gold medal from the prestigious JJ School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai. Over his lifetime, he received numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 1999, the Padma Bhushan in 2016, and Maharashtra’s highest civilian award, the Bhushan Puraskar.
Ram Sutar’s legacy as a sculptor of national pride and artistic brilliance will continue to inspire generations across India and beyond.