Woman Found Dead in Bag at Tenant’s Flat in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The body of a 32-year-old woman was found inside a bag at a tenant’s apartment in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, Aura Chimera high-rise late Wednesday night, police officials said.
As per reports, the Police received information about the incident around 11:15 pm and conducted a search of the deceased’s rented fifth-floor flat.
“Upon questioning the tenant couple, the police found the woman’s body in a red-coloured bag. It was revealed that she had visited the flat to collect pending rent for the past few months. The tenant couple has been detained, and an FIR will be registered following a complaint from the family,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram Circle.
The detained couple has been identified as Ajay Gupta, a transporter, and Akriti Gupta, both aged between 30 and 35. They are currently being questioned regarding the incident.
According to officials, the deceased, identified as Sharma, owned two flats in the high-rise. She and her family resided in a first-floor flat in Tower M, while the rented fifth-floor flat in Tower L was occupied by the suspect couple.
“The body was found in a bag. Prima facie, it appears she was strangled. Additionally, there is a head injury, apparently inflicted using a pressure cooker. We are investigating the matter. Reports circulating on social media claiming her body was dismembered are incorrect,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of the City Zone.
Police stated that after the woman left her flat to collect rent on Wednesday evening, she did not return. Her domestic help grew concerned, went to the tenant’s flat, and found their responses suspicious. Neighbours were alerted, and the police were informed around 11:15 pm.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a school teacher in Ghaziabad. She had rented the flat to the couple about eight months ago for Rs 18,000 per month.