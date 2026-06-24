Liam Payne’s Son Bear Inherits 29 Million Estate as Sole Beneficiary

Guwahati: Late singer Liam Payne’s 9-year old son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star’s multi-million-pound estate.

The records show that Bear is set to inherit approximately USD 29 million from Payne’s estate. While a portion of the funds may be made available earlier, the majority will remain in a trust until he reaches the age of 18.

Payne, who passes away in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony, shared Bear with singer Cheryl. The couple welcomed their son in March 2017.

Earlier this year, Cheryl was appointed manager of Payne’s estate after the singer died without leaving a will. Court documents filed in May 2025 valued his UK estate at approximately USD 38 million before liabilities, with a net value of around USD 32.2 million.

After Bear’s birth in 2017, Payne described the occasion as “a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life” and called it his “favourite memory” up to that point. He also paid tribute to Cheryl, saying she had “really made my dreams come true”.

The singer frequently spoke about the importance of fatherhood. Reflecting on becoming a parent at a young age, Payne said he had “always wanted to be a young dad”, although he admitted it took time to adjust to the role.

He once described his approach to parenting simply: “Dad takes care of everyone,” adding that cooking for his family became one of the ways he embraced fatherhood. Payne’s legacy now lives on through his son, who has been named the sole heir to his estate.