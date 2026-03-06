Harry Styles breaks silence on former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne’s death in 2024 at the age of 31 left fans in shock and disbelief. The late singer died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After two years, his bandmate Harry Styles opened up about his death and how he coped in his life.

In an interaction with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Harry Styles addressed facing such a huge loss in his life. He stated, “I think there was a period when he passed away when I really struggled with kind of life, acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way.”

He further said, “It was difficult to lose a friend who is like you in so many ways. It’s like, I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great. It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to do with my life?’ How do I want to live my life? ‘I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly being, you know, like aware of there maybe being like a desire from other people for you to convey that in some way, or it means you’re not feeling what you’re feeling or something, you know?” (Agencies)

Also Read: Cinematic excellence: BTS The Comeback Live’s trailer sparks fan frenzy