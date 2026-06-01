Speeding Number Plate-less KTM Bike Crashes into Cyclist on NH-15 in Jamugurihat, Two Critically Injured

At Biswanath Charilali, two people were injured in a road accident at Dhalibil on National Highway-15 near Monday Market area, in Jamugurihat, upazila, in the town of Jamugurihat.

As per report, the incident occurred at 3:00 PM while Prabhat Saikia, a resident of Dhekari village, Jamugurihat, was riding the highway. At the same time, a speeding KTM motorcycle without a number plate, coming from the Biswanath Chariali side, allegedly rammed into the cyclist.

Both the cyclist and motorcyclist, Sange Khandu, who was from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, were seriously injured due to the impact of the collision. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. Both were then referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for further treatment due to their serious conditions.

Jamugurihat Police immediately rushed to the scene and initiated a probe into the accident. . The number plate-less KTM motorcycle involved in the accident has been seized and taken to the police station for further examination.

The condition of both injured persons is reported to be critical.