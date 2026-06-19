Lightning Strikes IndiGo Aircraft at Kolkata Airport

Guwahati: Today an Agartala-bound IndiGo aircraft was struck by lightning while parked at Kolkata Airport during severe thunderstorm conditions, as per statement by official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The aircraft, operating IndiGo flight 6E6068 to Agartala, was stationed at Aerobridge 56L when intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that affected Kolkata and several adjoining districts.

As a precautionary measure, all passengers on board were safely deboarded following the lightning strike. The airline subsequently arranged an alternative aircraft, VT-ICD, to operate the flight to Agartala. No passengers were injured in the incident.

The Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) had already issued weather alerts as adverse weather conditions developed across the region.

IndiGo stated that two ground personnel were slightly affected after the lightning strike and were immediately taken to hospital for medical evaluation. Airport authorities later confirmed that both individuals were found to be in normal condition.

The affected aircraft, registered as VT-IPW, remained parked on the stand while the required safety inspections and procedures were carried out.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall continued to lash Kolkata and neighbouring districts throughout the day, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing traffic disruptions.

In a post on X, IndiGo acknowledged that adverse weather conditions over Kolkata had impacted flight schedules. The airline said it was closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to ensure safe and seamless travel for passengers. It also advised travellers to check the status of their flights through the airline’s website or mobile application and assured them of full assistance from its teams.

The lightning strike occurred while the aircraft was parked at the airport and did not result in any injuries to passengers.