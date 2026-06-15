Teen Footballer Killed by Lightning Strike During Match in Assam’s Gossaigaon

Guwahati: A teenager lost his life after being struck by lightning while playing football in Upendranagar F.V. village under the Gossaigaon subdivision of Assam on 14th June.

The victim has been identified as Theophil Murmu, son of Bajun Murmu and a resident of Upendra village. As per local informer, Theophil was playing football with friends in an open field when a lightning strike occurred amid adverse weather conditions.

The teenager sustained critical injuries in the incident, immediately family members and friends to rush him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Kokrajhar for a post-mortem examination. Police are conducting the necessary formalities in connection with the case.

The death of the young student has cast a pall of gloom over the village and surrounding areas. Family and neighbours described Theophil as a bright and promising young boy whose untimely passing has left the community deeply saddened.

The accident shows the dangers posed by lightning strikes during the monsoon season, particularly when people are engaged in outdoor activities during unstable weather conditions.