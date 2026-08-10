Lok Sabha Passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 Amid Opposition Uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 amid continued protests by Opposition members. The legislation was passed without discussion as the disruption continued, following which the Chair adjourned the House for the day. The Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday.

The Bill was moved by Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal after the House met at 2 PM following its second adjournment.

The proposed legislation seeks to improve the efficiency, independence, transparency and uniformity of tribunals by laying down common provisions relating to the qualifications, appointment and service conditions of tribunal chairpersons and members. It also proposes the creation of a National Tribunals Commission to oversee the administration and functioning of tribunals.

Speaking amid the Opposition protests, Meghwal said the Bill was part of the government's broader reform agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said tribunals were designed to complement courts rather than replace them and play an important role in handling specialised matters such as taxation, company law, environmental issues, securities markets and intellectual property.

The minister said the government began the process of rationalising tribunals in 2015 and that the new legislation aims to create a modern and uniform tribunal system.

Under the proposed framework, the National Tribunals Commission will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge or a former Chief Justice of a High Court.

During the proceedings, Presiding Officer Jagdambika Pal repeatedly appealed to protesting MPs to return to their seats and allow the House to function. He said Parliament was meant for debate and discussion and questioned the continued disruption since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

Pal also said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had already accepted the Opposition's demand for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the issue surrounding the students' protest. Despite the appeals, the uproar continued, leading to the adjournment of the House for the day.