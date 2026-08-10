Ranoj Pegu Attends Pragjyotishpur University Induction Ceremony, Stresses AI Skills

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu attended the ‘Diksharambha’ induction ceremony of Pragjyotishpur University for the 2026-27 academic session, welcoming 130 newly admitted students across various academic programmes.

Addressing the students, Pegu emphasised the need to develop skills relevant to the changing employment landscape. He encouraged them to focus on Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies, practical competencies and other 21st-century skills to improve their employability and prepare for future career opportunities.

Established in 2022, Pragjyotishpur University currently has a total enrolment of around 350 students and continues to expand its academic programmes.

The university has also received approval from the AYUSH Department for its Ayurveda Gurukulam Programme. The Pre-Ayurveda Programme has additionally been introduced from the current academic session.

Pegu extended his best wishes to the newly inducted students and encouraged them to make the most of their academic journey while preparing themselves for the evolving demands of the job market.