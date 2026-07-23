Lovlina Borgohain Assures India of First Commonwealth Games Medal, Enters Semifinals

Guwahati: Star boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of its first medal at the Commonwealth Games after advancing directly to the semifinals of the women's 75kg boxing event in Glasgow.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist received a first-round bye in the five-boxer draw, automatically securing a place in the last four and guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal.

Lovlina is set to face Tuvalu's TKBP Taafaki in the semifinal on July 31. A victory in the last-four clash will take the 28-year-old boxer into the final, where she will compete for the gold medal.

The assured podium finish marks Lovlina's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal, adding another milestone to an already distinguished international career.

She has previously won medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games and Asian Championships, cementing her place as one of India's leading boxers.

The Indian boxer has enjoyed an impressive run this year. She clinched the national title earlier in the season before winning gold at the Boxam Elite International Tournament in Spain. She followed it up with a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia.

With a Commonwealth Games medal already in the bag, Lovlina will now set her sights on converting the guaranteed bronze into gold, further strengthening her remarkable record on the international stage.