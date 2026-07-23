'Assam Faces Humanitarian Crisis': Gaurav Gogoi Urges Centre to Step In

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Central government to send a team of technical experts along with necessary equipment to assist flood-hit communities in Assam, describing the situation in the state as an "epic humanitarian crisis."

In a post on X, Gogoi said 41 people have lost their lives in the floods so far, with several others still missing. He added that thousands have been rendered homeless, while lakhs of people across the state continue to suffer due to the devastating deluge.

The Congress leader said he recently visited the flood-affected districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo, where he witnessed extensive damage on the ground.

He alleged that support from the local administration had been inadequate, claiming there were significant delays in the distribution of emergency rations, safe drinking water, clothes, bleaching powder and other essential relief materials to affected families.

Gogoi appealed to the Centre to depute technical experts and equipment to help affected families rebuild their damaged homes and restore agricultural activities in the flood-hit region.

He also urged the Assam government to furnish an accurate account of the lives lost in the disaster and ensure that relief materials reach every affected household without further delay.

The Congress MP praised youth volunteers and several local groups for organising relief efforts on the ground, noting that they had been providing food to hundreds of affected families every day.

He further appealed to Congress workers and office-bearers across Assam to extend all possible assistance to flood-affected villages and families in Upper Assam.