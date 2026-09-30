Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Asian Games Final, Assures India of Silver

Guwahati: The Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in the women’s 75kg semi-final to reach the gold-medal bout at the 2026 Asian Games.

Assam-born Olympic bronze medallist secured a closely fought victory over Bogdanova to enter her second consecutive Asian Games final, assuring India of at least a silver medal in the category. With the achievement, Lovlina has become the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals.

Lovlina previously won the women’s 75kg gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her victory there also earned her qualification for the Paris Olympics. The 28-year-old boxer will now compete for the gold medal in the final as she looks to defend her Asian Games title.

Her latest victory adds another significant achievement to her international career and keeps her in contention for another major gold medal.