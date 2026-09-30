Sonam Wangchuk Meets Zoramthanga to Study Mizoram Peace Accord

Guwahati: Activist Sonam Wangchuk met former Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga in New Delhi and expressed interest in studying the state’s peace process and the Mizo Peace Accord.

Wangchuk met Zoramthanga at Mizoram House on Monday, where they held discussions for around one-and-a-half hours on politics, contemporary issues and the reconciliation process, the release said.

“I want to study the successful memorandum of settlement of Mizoram and understand more about the experiences of Zoramthanga, who played a key role in the Mizo Peace Accord,” Wangchuk was quoted as saying.

Zoramthanga told Wangchuk that the Mizo Peace Accord is regarded as a durable peace settlement and has attracted interest from individuals and organisations seeking to understand conflict resolution and reconciliation.

He also discussed the role played by the Centre in facilitating the peace process and the measures taken to bring different stakeholders together as part of the settlement.

Zoramthanga expressed hope that Mizoram’s experience could provide lessons for reconciliation efforts elsewhere. He led the MNF during the insurgency period and later served as the party’s president and Chief Minister of Mizoram.

During the meeting, Wangchuk also invited Zoramthanga to visit Ladakh.