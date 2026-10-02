Asian Games: India suffer defeat to Pakistan in men’s volleyball quarterfinal

Nagoya: India suffered a disappointing straight-set defeat to Pakistan in the men’s volleyball quarterfinals at the Asian Games on Thursday.

Pakistan entered the semifinals by overpowering India 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 in a one-sided contest.

Murad Khan led the charge for Pakistan with his relentless smashing from the right wing. The 26-year-old topped the scoring chart with 19 points, converting 18 of the 33 spikes he attempted. To put it in context, India’s highest scorer was Ashwal Rai with nine points. Agencies

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