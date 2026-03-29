Meghalaya CM Hands Over Rs 129.81 Cr Welfare Support on MDA Govt’s 8th Anniversary

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday handed over welfare benefits worth Rs 129.81 crore during the celebrations marking eight years of the MDA government at Polo Grounds in Shillong.
Addressing a gathering at Polo Grounds in Shillong, the Chief Minister said the package covers multiple sectors, including agriculture, environment and grassroots enterprises.
“Today, on the celebration of the 8th year of the MDA Government, we handed over ₹129.81 crore of welfare schemes,” he wrote on X.
Under the CM Elevate scheme, 34 warehouses and four Common Facility Centres were inaugurated at a cost of Rs 18.47 crore. Financial support was also extended to farmers under FOCUS+, with over Rs 6.04 crore disbursed.
The government allocated more than Rs 25.54 crore under Green Meghalaya+ to support conservation efforts by communities and individuals. Additionally, Rs 27 crore was provided as working capital to grassroots enterprises and farmer collectives under LIFCOM.
Sangma further said Rs 30 crore was sanctioned under MegLIFE for plantation and restoration activities across villages, while Rs 22 crore was earmarked for floriculture to benefit over 3,000 farmers through subsidies.
The Chief Minister also announced the inauguration of 128 community halls, developed with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the state government.
“These sanctions reflect our commitment to the drivers of change and development in their communities. I thank the people for their continued support to the MDA Government,” he said.