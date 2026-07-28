LPG-Laden Truck Loses Control On Silchar–Haflong Highway, Narrowly Escapes Accident

Guwahati: Today afternoon, an accident was narrowly averted on the Silchar–Haflong Highway in Durbintila area of Borkhola after a truck carrying LPG cylinders lost two wheels while in motion, causing the vehicle to veer out of control.

The truck, bearing registration number AS-01UC-3967, was travelling from Haflong to Silchar when one of its rear wheels detached near Durbintila. Shortly afterwards, one of the front wheels also came off and rolled into a deep roadside gorge, leaving the driver unable to maintain control of the vehicle.

Despite the incident, the driver sustained only minor injuries and escaped unharmed. The truck was transporting LPG cylinders. However, no explosion, fire or significant damage was reported.

Upon receiving information, a team from Borkhola Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Abdul Haque Laskar, rushed to the scene and initiated the necessary procedures. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to establish whether mechanical failure or negligence was responsible.

More Details are awaited.