Power Line Worker Electrocuted During Duty in Silchar

Guwahati: a worker working on the power line died after after allegedly suffering an electric shock while doing maintenance work in the Dak Bungalow area, about three kilometres from Assam University in Silchar on Thursday.

The deceased Manju Gopal Kurmi had married just two months ago. His sudden death has left his family devastate and his relatives, neighbours and locals have flooded his home to pay perform his last rites.

Kurmi was one of the main bread earners of the family according to family members. They have called for proper compensation from the relevant electricity department and asked for a sympathetic appointment for his wife saying the family is now facing severe financial hardship.

People of that area also urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading to the electrocution and take appropriate action. The district administration and the relevant department did not issue any formal reply to the demands of the family till the time of the reporting.