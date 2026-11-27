Guwahati: Bikram Aditya Das from Guwahati has been credited as an Associate Animation Content Developer in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), the highly anticipated video game developed by Rockstar Games. Das, who hails from Hatigaon in Guwahati, has reportedly listed his association with Rockstar Games on LinkedIn, bringing attention to his contribution to an international gaming project.

Bikram Aditya Das is a gaming professional from Hatigaon, Guwahati, whose name has appeared in the credits of Grand Theft Auto VI. His designation in the game is Associate Animation Content Developer. His contribution connects a professional from Assam with one of the most anticipated international video game projects.

Das is associated with Rockstar Games. His LinkedIn profile reportedly mentions the association, while his GTA VI credit identifies his role in the project. Das holds a bachelor's degree in Game Design and Development from IIFA Lancaster Degree College.

He studied at the institution between 2020 and 2023. His academic background in game design and development forms part of his professional journey into the international gaming industry.

His GTA VI credit also draws attention to the career opportunities available to professionals trained in animation, game design and digital content development.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched in India on 19th November 2026, at midnight. The game is available on PlayStation 5, including PS5 Pro enhancements, and Xbox Series X|S.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA VI has attracted attention for its international production and the professionals associated with its development.

Das's inclusion in the game's credits brings recognition to a professional from Guwahati and Northeast India working on a major global gaming title.

Bikram Aditya Das is among the professionals from Northeast India reportedly associated with GTA VI.

For Assam, Das's credit provides another example of a local professional finding a place in an international creative project. Bikram Aditya Das is among several professionals from the Northeast, including Guwahati and Shillong, who have earned credits for their contributions to the game.