Made in India, Driven Worldwide: PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a major boost to India’s electric mobility and manufacturing ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Maruti Suzuki’s electric car and battery manufacturing plant at Hansalpur, near Ahmedabad. The facility will produce hybrid battery electrodes and roll out the company’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV) — the e-VITARA — which will be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan and key European markets.
Calling it a “special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and green mobility”, PM Modi said in a post on X that the made-in-India e-VITARA will mark a significant step in India becoming an export hub for electric vehicles. The production of hybrid battery electrodes at the site also signals progress toward localising the EV supply chain.
The battery unit is being developed by TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and will now produce over 80% of the battery’s value domestically, reducing reliance on imports.
Unveiled earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the e-VITARA has now officially entered commercial production. The electric SUV will be available with 49kWh and 61kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs, and FWD or AWD configurations.
Sporting a bold design, the e-VITARA features sharp LED headlamps, digital instrument panels, touchscreen infotainment, JBL audio, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera — setting a high benchmark for Indian EVs.
With an annual capacity of 2.6 million units across four plants, Maruti Suzuki has already exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles and sold over 19 lakh units in India in FY25.
This new plant and the e-VITARA signal India's arrival on the global EV stage — powered by innovation, built at home, and ready for the world.