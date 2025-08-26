Made in India, Driven Worldwide: PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: In a major boost to India’s electric mobility and manufacturing ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Maruti Suzuki’s electric car and battery manufacturing plant at Hansalpur, near Ahmedabad. The facility will produce hybrid battery electrodes and roll out the company’s first global battery electric vehicle (BEV) — the e-VITARA — which will be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan and key European markets.

Self-Reliance Meets Global Ambition

Calling it a “special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and green mobility”, PM Modi said in a post on X that the made-in-India e-VITARA will mark a significant step in India becoming an export hub for electric vehicles. The production of hybrid battery electrodes at the site also signals progress toward localising the EV supply chain.

The battery unit is being developed by TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, and will now produce over 80% of the battery’s value domestically, reducing reliance on imports.