Madhya Pradesh to Get Wild Buffaloes, Rhinos and Cobras from Assam

Guwahati: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a proposed wildlife exchange programme between Madhya Pradesh and Assam aimed at strengthening conservation efforts and enriching biodiversity in both states.
In a post on social media, Dr Yadav said Madhya Pradesh plans to reintroduce the wild buffalo, a species that has become locally extinct in the state. As part of the initiative, 50 wild buffaloes, one pair of rhinoceroses and three cobras will be brought from Assam over the next three years.
The wild buffaloes will be rehabilitated at the Kanha Tiger Reserve.
"Steps will be taken to strengthen wildlife conservation and biodiversity in Madhya Pradesh. The wild buffalo species, which had become extinct in the state, will be reintroduced. Over the next three years, 50 wild buffaloes, one pair of rhinoceroses and three cobras will be brought from Assam. The buffaloes will be reintroduced at the Kanha Tiger Reserve," he added.
Under the reciprocal arrangement, Madhya Pradesh will provide Assam with one pair of tigers and six crocodiles.
The Chief Minister said a principled understanding on the proposed exchange was reached during his visit to Guwahati after discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The initiative is expected to support long-term wildlife conservation and inter-state cooperation in biodiversity management.
"In return, Assam will receive one pair of tigers and six crocodiles from Madhya Pradesh. During today’s visit to Guwahati, a principled agreement was reached with Assam on the exchange of wildlife, following discussions with Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma," he added.