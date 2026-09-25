Mahavir Aqua Partner Seeks Court Permission to Return Siddharth Sharma’s Investment

Guwahati: Chetan Dhirasariya, business partner of Siddharth Sharma in Mahavir Aqua, approached court today, seeking permission to return Sharma’s share of the investment in the firm. Mahavir Aqua, a bottled drinking water company, has been linked to the death case of singer and musician Zubeen Garg, with Sharma named as one of the prime accused. The company was ordered to cease operations following allegations linking Sharma to the firm.

Dhirasariya’s latest petition is aimed at allowing the company to resume operations by returning Sharma’s investment and addressing the concerns arising from his alleged involvement in the case.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter on 3rd October , while the government counsel has sought time to respond to or challenge the petition. The development follows Dhirasariya’s earlier challenge to a seizure order issued against Mahavir Aqua by the fast-track court. On 29th April , the court ordered the seizure of the company, citing allegations that Sharma had invested funds in the business.

Dhirasariya subsequently approached the Gauhati High Court, arguing that Mahavir Aqua should not be subjected to seizure as the company has multiple stakeholders and is not solely owned by Sharma.

Meanwhile, reports last month alleged that the company’s facility at the Chhaygaon Industrial Development Centre had resumed operations despite the court’s order. A government counsel subsequently moved the fast-track court, alleging contempt of court over the reported reopening of the facility.