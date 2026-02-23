Mainstreaming of North East Is Among PM Modi’s Key Contributions: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday highlighted the transformative role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the North East, saying that the “mainstreaming of the region” has been one of the Prime Minister’s most significant contributions.
Dr. Singh made these remarks while addressing a Pre-Retirement Counselling (PRC) Workshop in Guwahati, pointing out that those who had witnessed the North East before 2014 would best appreciate the scale of development achieved over the past decade.
He also cited major improvements in connectivity, including enhanced road links between Guwahati and Shillong, expanded railway networks to previously unconnected states, the construction of new airports, and major bridges such as the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge.
Dr. Singh further noted that improved security conditions have fostered a new era of growth and regional integration.
“The mainstreaming of the North East has been one of the most significant contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has frequently visited the region to personally review development initiatives,” he said.
Organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare in collaboration with the Assam Government, the workshop brought together senior public representatives, state officials, bank executives including SBI, and employees nearing retirement.
It was the second such programme in Assam this year, reflecting strong state-level support and coordination.
Dr. Singh also discussed the growing number of pensioners in the country due to rising life expectancy and better health standards. He explained that the Pre-Retirement Counselling initiative aims to harness the expertise and energy of retiring employees for nation-building, noting that many retirees at 60 remain professionally active and capable.
He highlighted pension reforms over the past decade, including the simplification of cumbersome procedures, digitisation of pension processing, and rationalisation of CCS (Pension) Rules.
Key improvements include eligibility for family pensions for single, divorced, or separated daughters, faster pension processing for families of missing employees, and elimination of outdated colonial-era provisions.
On technology-driven measures, Dr. Singh cited the widespread adoption of Digital Life Certificates (DLC) using Face Recognition Technology, enabling pensioners to submit certificates from home. He also pointed to the “Bhavishya” portal, integration of pension banks into a single-window system, regular Pension Adalats, and stronger support for pensioners’ welfare associations.
Dr. Singh urged retirees to see themselves as active contributors to India’s development journey, stressing that the government’s reforms aim to remove outdated rules while empowering pensioners to engage in nation-building even after superannuation.